Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on July 13th?

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased after no one won the $104 million grand prize with a cash option of $74.3 million on Tuesday night’s lottery drawing. The recent drawing, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of smaller cash prizes.

On Tuesday, July 13, the winning numbers were 3, 10, 17, 26, 55, with a gold Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

The jackpot will rise to $117 million, with a cash value of $83.6 million, after the most recent Mega Millions grand prize went unclaimed. On Friday, July 16, the next jackpot drawing will take place.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Following the drawing on Tuesday night, no one became an immediate billionaire. Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier, on the other hand, would have won $2 million.

Despite the paucity of millionaires in the most recent Mega Millions drawing, ten players each won $10,000 when they hit the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Four of those players, on the other hand, struck the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier, winning a total of $20,000. Other prizes won on the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Players who win the Mega Millions jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their earnings.

If the annuity option is chosen, the winner will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States. The Virgin Islands are a group of islands off the coast of