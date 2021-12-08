Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot on December 7?

The Mega Millions jackpot, which is worth an estimated $122 million, was not won in the most recent drawing.

On Tuesday, December 7, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 1, 7, 40, 43, 68, with a gold Mega Ball of 1. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

Following the most recent Mega Millions drawing, one player became an immediate billionaire.

A player from Florida won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. If the player had hit the Match with the 2X Megaaplier, their total winnings for the night would have been $2 million.

The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing is expected to be $135 million, with a cash option of $98.5 million. On Friday, a number will be picked.

Aside from the lone millionaire of the night, the recent lottery drawing resulted in a number of additional cash rewards. Each of the 12 Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball winners received $10,000.

Meanwhile, just four players with a Megaplier purchase were able to match four numbers and the gold Mega Ball, receiving a $50,000 reward. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

After Google announced its top trending searches for 2021 in the United States, Mega Millions was named the sixth most searched topic of the year.

The jackpot hit $1.05 billion on the Jan. 22, 2021 drawing at the start of the year. Four members of the Wolverine FLL Club from Michigan took home the grand prize.

The company elected to accept a lump-sum payment of $776 million, which after taxes amounted to about $557 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of being won. Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards.

Players who opt for the annuity receive a single payment right once, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.