Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot on December 3?

Following the failure to find a winner for the $112 million grand prize in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday night, the jackpot has continued to rise.

On Friday, December 3, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 22, 45, 48, 58, 61, with a gold Mega Ball of 13. The Megaplier was a 5X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

The $112 million prize went unclaimed since there was no lottery winner for the Friday night drawing with a cash option of $81.8 million. After the most recent Mega Millions drawing, however, two participants became instant millionaires.

Two Californians won $1 million after hitting the Match 5. The players would have earned $5 million if they had hit Match 5 with the Megaplier purchase.

The next Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth $122 million, with a $89.2 million cash option. On Tuesday, December 7, the numbers will be drawn.

There were several additional lesser victories on the night, in addition to the two immediate millionaires. There were six Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball winners, each of whom received $10,000.

Meanwhile, only one player won $50,000 after matching four numbers with the gold Mega Ball and 5X Megaplier. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $2,500.

The Mega Millions jackpot has a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of being won. Lottery winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards.

Those who choose the annuity will get a one-time payment, followed by 29 annual installments that grow by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.