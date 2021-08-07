Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot on August 6?

After Friday night’s drawing, which produced no winners for the $191 million grand prize, the newest Mega Millions jackpot will rise.

There were no “instant millionaires” either. Players who hit the Match 5 would have won a million dollars. Players who hit the Match 5 with a Megaplier, on the other hand, could have earned $2 million.

On Friday, August 6, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 9, 18, 40, 46, 69, with a gold Mega Ball of 9. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being drawn.

The $191 million prize included a $138 million cash option.

The jackpot for the upcoming Mega Millions drawing is anticipated to be worth $208 million, with a cash value of $150.2 million. On Tuesday, August 10th, the numbers will be selected.

While no one became an overnight billionaire on Friday night, some players did win modest cash prizes from the most recent lottery drawing.

Twelve players won $10,000 each after hitting the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, four players hit the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with a Megaplier, winning a total of $20,000 in the process. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Mega Millions jackpot winners have the option of receiving their earnings as a one-time lump sum payment or as an annuity.

Players who choose the annuity will receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.