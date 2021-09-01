Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on August 31?

Following the failure to produce a winner for the $306 million grand prize with a cash option of $222.5 million on Tuesday night’s lottery drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in multiple smaller monetary awards.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the winning numbers were 8, 14, 31, 58, 68, with a gold Mega Ball of 15. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

The jackpot will rise to $323 million, with a cash value of $234.9 million, after the most recent Mega Millions grand prize went unclaimed. On Friday, September 3rd, the next jackpot drawing will take held.

One player from Texas hit the Match 5 after the Tuesday night draw, winning $1 million each.

Meanwhile, a Wisconsin player hit the Match 5 with the 3X Megaplier and won $3 million.

There were 22 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. However, two players each won $30,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 3X Megaplier. The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night were between $2 and $1,500.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.