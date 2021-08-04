Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on August 3?

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen after the Tuesday night lottery drawing, which failed to produce a winner for the $179 million grand prize, which includes a $131 million cash option. The most recent drawing, however, resulted in multiple smaller monetary awards.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, the winning numbers were 1, 9, 17, 27, 34, with a gold Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Because the most recent Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed, the jackpot will rise to $191 million, with a cash value of $139.8 million.

On Friday, August 6, the next jackpot drawing will take held. A player from California hit the Match 5 after the Tuesday night drawing, winning $1 million.

The player would have won $2 million if they had played the lottery with the Match 5 and Megaplier.

There were 29 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, six players won $20,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier.

The remaining Mega Millions jackpots for the night ranged from $2 to $1,000.

Lottery winners have the option of receiving their winnings as a lump sum payment or an annuity. Those who choose the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.