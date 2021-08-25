The Washington Newsday

Did anyone win the Mega Millions jackpot on August 24?

The $270 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery game. The night did, however, yield a slew of modest victories.

On Tuesday, August 24, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 17, 18, 26, 52, 67, with a gold Mega Ball of 19. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

The most recent prize was projected to be worth $270 million, with a $195.9 million cash option. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11 p.m. EST, with a prize pool of $288 million and a cash value of $208.9 million.

Despite the fact that there was no grand prize winner after the Tuesday night draw, a California player hit the Match 5 and earned $1 million. If the player had hit the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier, they would have earned $2 million.

There were 18 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Meanwhile, two players each won $20,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier. Prizes ranged from $2 to $1,000 for other players on the night.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payout or an annuity payment when they win the lottery.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.

