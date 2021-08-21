Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on August 20?

The $256 million Mega Millions jackpot was not won in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery game. However, the night resulted in a number of modest victories.

On Friday, August 20, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 41, 43, 51, 57, 70, with a gold Mega Ball of 1. The Megaplier was a 2X multiplier.

Below is a video of the winning lotto numbers being selected.

The unclaimed prize was estimated to be worth $256 million, with a $186.5 million cash option. The next Mega Millions lottery drawing will be held on Tuesday, August 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

While the Friday night draw did not provide a grand prize winner, a player from Virginia hit the Match 5 and earned $2 million. Meanwhile, a player from Rhode Island won $2 million after hitting the Match 5 with the 2X Megaplier.

There were 22 players who each won $10,000 after hitting the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball. Nine players, on the other hand, hit the Match 4 plus gold Mega Ball with the 2X Megaplier, winning $20,000 each. Prizes ranged from $2 to $500 for other players on the night.

Players who win the Mega Millions jackpot can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their earnings.

Those who choose for the annuity receive a single payment right away, followed by 29 annual installments that grow by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.