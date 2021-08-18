Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot on August 17?

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $242 million, with a cash value of $175.4 million, after no one won the $242 million big prize on Tuesday night. The recent drawing, on the other hand, resulted in a slew of smaller cash prizes.

On Tuesday, August 17th, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 3, 6, 16, 38, 56, with a gold Mega Ball of 24. The Megaplier was set to three times.

Since the prize has gone unclaimed, it will increase to $256 million, with a $185.6 million cash option. On Friday, August 20th, the next jackpot drawing will take place.

Below is a video of the winning Mega Millions lottery numbers being drawn.

Despite the fact that no grand prize lottery winners were announced for the Tuesday drawing, a player from New Hampshire became an immediate millionaire when he hit the Match 5 and won $1 million. The person would have earned $3 million if they had played with the 3X Megaplier.

A few players were also successful in winning large sums of money.

In the most recent Mega Millions drawing, 11 players won $10,000 apiece after matching the Match 4 and the gold Mega Ball.

However, none of those players struck the Match 4 plus the gold Mega Ball with the Megaplier, resulting in a loss of $30,000 in prize money. The other prizes from the evening ranged from $2 to $1,500.

Mega Millions jackpot winners can choose between a one-time lump sum payment or an annuity to receive their rewards.

Those who choose the annuity will get a one-time payment followed by 29 annual installments that will increase by 5% each year.

Mega Millions is available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the United States Virgin Islands.