Did Anyone Win the $22 Million on the Mega Millions on October 29th, 21?

According to the Mega Millions website, the winning Mega Millions numbers for Friday were 15, 26, 28, 35, and 45, with the Mega Ball number 4 and the Megaplier of 3X. The highest reward was $22 million, with a $15.5 million cash option available.

There were no top prize winners since no ticket matched all five numbers as well as the Mega Ball.

One huge winner, though, was a ticket sold in Indiana that matched all five white balls and won $1 million.

There were also 12 tickets for the $10,000 prize that matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball. Because they included the optional Megaplier, a $1 additional purchase available in most states, two of them tripled their wins.

There were 238 tickets that matched four white balls to win $500, with 50 of them using the Megaplier to triple their winnings. Over 384,000 winning tickets of at least $2 were sold in the October 29 drawing.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has increased to $26 million, with a cash option of $18.4 million.

While there was no winner of the top prize on Friday, six Mega Millions jackpots have now been won in 2021. It all began on January 22, when a group of Michigan players won a $1.05 billion reward.

Meanwhile, three Lake Havasu City, Arizona, family members won $75.2 million before taxes for their winning ticket in the October 22 drawing this week.

According to a news statement on the Mega Millions website, the trio, which consisted of a man, his wife, and her brother, wished to remain nameless but stated they had spent $60 on tickets every week.

The couple intends to pay off their mortgage, get a new truck, assist their children, and even go on a cruise. A U.S. Navy veteran and passionate amateur scuba diver, the wife’s brother, has expressed interest in visiting the Maldives. How to PlayMega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and five white balls are picked from a set of 70 balls. From the balls numbered 1 through 25, one yellow Mega Ball is chosen.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased online. This is a condensed version of the information.