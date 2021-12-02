Did a South African epidemiologist correctly predict the country’s COVID outbreak?

A former COVID advisor to the South African government, called “Fauci of South Africa” by certain US media publications, appeared to have predicted the start of the pandemic’s fourth wave with frightening accuracy. According to a screenshot of an article from last summer that has since been circulated on social media.

According to infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa “expects a fourth wave of coronavirus infections to start on Dec. 2 and continue roughly 75 days,” according to a Bloomberg article published on August 17. The narrative has lately reappeared on social media in conjunction with the introduction of the Omicron version.

Is this true? pic.twitter.com/MbfkXJwWyp — Kukicat7 (@Deleuze) 2nd of December, 2021 The re-emergence of the story has led to assertions that South Africa foresaw the fourth wave three months ago. Abdool Karim’s analysis was disseminated as a screengrab from a Bloomberg article as well as independent citations or references to the epidemiology. They were accompanied by conspiracy theories and ad hominem assaults made against the expert in some of the posts.

In response to the tweet below, one Twitter user remarked, “Well Karim predicted it in August #ScamDemic #Covidmmunism.”

They allegedly had a magical crystal ball that could see into the future.

twitter.com/JFe45NWgzB

— Thomas Road (@ThomasRoad2) 27 November 2021 “The launch button for the fourth wave has been pressed… In reality, on November 17th, Observe how optimism and instances rise during the next week, till December 2nd. Another tweet, which received more than 150 responses, wrote, “The day oracle Karim foretold its landing months ago…”

Others fabricated stories about Omicron being part of a secret “agenda” or that “the whole thing is planned and here is the proof,” based on the expert’s assumption about the possibility of a future new variation.

The Details

Bloomberg did indeed publish the report citing the South African expert in August. It stated that the fourth wave of COVID infections in South Africa would commence on December 2.

South Africa “is assuming the wave will follow a similar pattern to that of the third wave and that there will be a new.” according to a Bloomberg report. This is a condensed version of the information.