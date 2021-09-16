Diane Sudgen will leave Emmerdale after 22 years on the programme.

Elizabeth Estensen, who starred in Emmerdale, has announced her departure from the show.

For the past 22 years, the 72-year-old actress has played fiery matriarch Diane Sugden in the long-running soap.

Despite the fact that the legendary character will continue to appear onscreen for a few more weeks, Elizabeth has completed her final sequences and expressed how much she would miss the program.

“I’ve adored portraying Diane Sugden for the past 22 years – she’s nice, dependable, and fiercely loyal,” she remarked.

“However, I believe the time has come for me to say my final goodbyes. Emmerdale will always hold a special place in my heart. I’ve always been treated with dignity and respect, and I’ve had some of the best friends and coworkers, both past and present. I’ll miss you all terribly.”

Since her debut appearance in Emmerdale in 1999, Diane Sugden has been a central figure in the program.

She was the legendary Woolpack pub’s landlord for 17 years and has been embroiled in dramatic events such as her tumultuous relationship with conman Charlie – as well as undergoing cancer treatment twice.

She has remained a rock of support for her imaginary family throughout it all.

After an action-packed life in the village, Elizabeth is due to leave the serial, and ITV’s Managing Director of Continuing Drama praised her contribution to the show.

“Liz has shone through the screen and into our living rooms for 22 years as the natural heart and core of the Sugden family,” John Whiston remarked.

“She has completely embraced the role of Diane, giving compassion, humour, and authenticity to her portrayal.”

“Whenever she’s on screen, you just let out a happy sigh and think to yourself, ‘The Queen is on her throne, and all is well with the world,’” he continued.

“As for off-screen, you don’t get to stay in a soap for that long unless you’re a true professional actor and a truly wonderful person. Liz possesses both qualities.”