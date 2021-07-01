Diana’s monument is housed in a garden filled with her favorite flowers to represent “calmness and reflection.”

The new Diana Princess of Wales monument is housed in Kensington Palace’s refurbished Sunken Garden, which has been filled with over 4,000 flowers and provides a “calmer and more reflective environment” for the lasting homage to the princess.

The memorial to their late mother will be unveiled on Thursday by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, whose tumultuous relationship has been widely documented.

They will be seen together for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Harry, whose feud with William began before his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as a senior working royal last year and has since made a series of accusations against the royal family, the most serious of which is a claim of racism.

The garden’s designer, Pip Morrison, characterized it as a “really special project” to work on ahead of the celebration on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, and said it featured many of the princess’s favorite blooms.

The makeover of the area – one of Diana’s favorite spots at Kensington Palace – began in October 2019, and five gardeners have worked on the mass planting for a total of 1,000 hours since then.

More than 4,000 individual flowers, many of them Diana’s favorites, have been planted, including forget-me-nots, which the princess is known to like, and other pastel-colored spring and summer blooms.

200 roses, including Ballerina and Blush Noisette, 300 tulips, including White Triumphator and China Pink, 500 lavender plants, more than 100 dahlias, and 50 sweet peas are among the other flowers.

According to Kensington Palace, the new design includes “a streamlined pattern with deeper flower borders and a more expansive lawn around the pool to create a quieter and more reflective backdrop for the statue.”

“This has been a particularly important project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favorite spot of Diana, Princess of Wales,” Mr Morrison added.

“We put forth a lot of effort to make sure that the. (This is a brief piece.)