Diana was seen jogging and humming Abba tunes, according to a palace gardener.

After attending the “amazing” installation of Diana Princess of Wales’ statue, Kensington Palace’s former head gardener recalled Diana Princess of Wales singing Abba songs and sprinting past staff.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex jointly unveiling the statue of their mother, according to Graham Dillamore, currently deputy head of gardens and estates at Historic Royal Palaces, was a symbol of “unity.”

He was a part of the team that redesigned the Sunken Garden, which was filled with flowers and plants to compliment the sculptor Ian Rank-monument Broadley’s of the princess with her three children.

Following the presentation of the statue, Mr Dillamore only had one wish: “I hope she enjoys it.”

He is familiar with the Sunken Garden, having served as head gardener at Kensington Palace from 1984 to 1991, when Diana was raising William and Harry there with Charles.

“I believe it was simply a fantastic moment when they pulled that string off the statue to expose such a lovely item – there was a real, I thought, unity there,” Mr Dillamore said, adding that he had “lots of flashbacks” travelling back for the unveiling ceremony and seeing the royal brothers.

He recalled how when William and Harry were tiny boys, they would “be pushed around with nanny now and then into the garden, and we’d see them grow up in the gardens here,” he said.

“We would be working in here — not just me, but several of us, working from time to time – and Diana, the Princess of Wales, would often jog through or jog back,” he recalled, describing instances when the health-conscious Diana would stop to say hello.

“She was a rapid runner, but if she noticed us, the princess would often come in, share a laugh with us, and inquire about our well-being.

“She was frequently concerned about how we were doing, whether we were too hot or too cold, and whether we were all well, and she was very interested in our lives and what we were doing, as well as being quite sincere – so there are some very good memories there.”

indiv (This is a short article)