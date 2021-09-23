DHS: 1,400 Haitians are being deported, while 3,200 are being processed at other Border Patrol facilities.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday that around 1,400 migrants were deported to Haiti after congregating at an encampment near the Texas border. Another 3,200 were transferred to Border Patrol facilities to be processed before being released into the United States or expelled, according to officials.

More than 14,000 migrants were thought to be waiting in the campground near the Texas border town of Del Rio a few days ago. Officials claimed the number has been reduced to around 4,000 after some migrants were expelled, moved to facilities, or returned to Mexico after crossing the country’s common border with the United States.

Some of the Haitian migrants have been transported by the Department of Homeland Security from Del Rio to El Paso, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and Tucson, Arizona, to be processed by Border Patrol. Officials said the government is also in contact with other countries that may be willing to take in some of the migrants.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Even as the US repatriation of Haitians to their unstable homeland sparked backlash for President Joe Biden’s administration, the US and Mexico appeared willing to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian problem at the border.

Daniel Foote, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, has filed a letter of resignation criticizing the “inhumane” mass expulsions of Haitian migrants, according to US officials.

Migrants camped beside the river in Ciudad Acua, Mexico, discovered state police trucks every 30 feet or so between their tents and the water’s edge. Despite this, dozens of families chose to rush into the river and cross at a place where there was only one municipal police vehicle, figuring that it was preferable to risk their lives with US officials.

The park’s entrance was shut, and National Guard troops and immigration inspectors were outside, along with three buses. A helicopter swooped down from the sky.

As migrants sought to figure out what to do, the camp’s customary early morning hum died away.

Guileme Paterson, a Haitian 36-year-old, appeared bewildered. Before crossing the Rio Grande with her husband and four children, she commented, “It’s a terrible moment.”

The effort by Mexican officials looked to be aimed at driving the migrants back across the border.