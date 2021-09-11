Devoted teacher, 80, has worked at the same school for six decades.

This week, a dedicated teacher celebrated her 60th year of teaching at the same school where she began her career.

Val Tittershill began teaching at Fazakerley Primary School in 1961 when she was barely 20 years old. She still volunteers at the school every week at the age of 80.

Mrs T, as she is affectionately known among the students, used to teach music across the school but now devotes her time to assisting students in year three with their reading.

For a botched underworld shooting, gun thugs and gangland brothers have been imprisoned.

“It’s like a second family,” the Crosby mother of one told The Washington Newsday. Mondays have always been my favorite day of the week. I used to think to myself, ‘oo school tomorrow,’ because it was so nice to be there.

“Back before the national curriculum, we used to have considerably longer lunch breaks and would occasionally go to the pub. It’s impossible for me to envision it happening these days. That was something we used to do on occasion.

“The staff has always been wonderful, and I’ve spent many days and meals with them. I still see some of the retirees, and we sometimes get together for lunch, which is wonderful.

“It’s just a wonderful family atmosphere, and we all care about one other, which is what matters. The pastoral side of the school is quite strong.”

The nan-of-two, who now lives in Ormskirk, has witnessed all of the changes that have occurred over the years, including needing to switch from blackboards to electric whiteboards, among other things.

“Well, of course, you now have all of the latest electrical devices,” she explained. Anything you need to know about the Internet and everything else. We no longer write with chalk on blackboards; instead, we use a whiteboard and a pen to teach.

“There are a lot less students in each class. The kids, on the other hand, are still the same. I used to teach their grandparents, and the children I see now are adorable.

“My first students will be in their late 60s and early 70s. As a result, they are now grandparents, if not great grandparents. Everyone is extremely caring and looks out for one another, which is why it is such a.” “The summary comes to an end.”