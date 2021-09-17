Devon Erickson, the convicted school shooter, will get a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to the Associated Press, convicted school shooter Devon Erickson is set to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release on Friday.

After carrying out an attack inside the suburban Denver high school that he attended in 2019, Erickson was convicted of all 46 charges against him, including first-degree murder, in June.

The shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch injured eight pupils, and one of those who sought to halt the violence, Kendrick Castillo, was killed. Erickson, who is now 20 years old, was 18 and an adult at the time of the shooting, and as a result, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors claim he and then-student Alec McKinney, who was 16 at the time, colluded in the shooting. McKinney was sentenced to life in prison in 2020, but as he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, he may be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

The sentencing hearing on Friday will give victims and their relatives the opportunity to tell the court about their experiences in the aftermath of the attack.

At the end of their senior year, Erickson and McKinney selected a classroom of high school kids who were sitting in the dark, watching a movie. Prosecutors claim the two entered through separate entrances to increase the number of students they may kill.

According to prosecutors, Erickson and McKinney devised a “victim-hero” scheme in which McKinney would either kill himself or be murdered by Erickson.

When Castillo and two other students, Joshua Jones and Brendan Bialy, attacked Erickson, whose gun jammed after he fired four shots, the shootings came to an end. A school security guard apprehended McKinney.

McKinney, who testified against Erickson after pleading guilty last year, allegedly coerced Erickson into cooperating, according to defense attorneys. Castillo was shot accidently as he pushed Erickson against a wall, according to the defense.

Despite the fact that Erickson faces a mandatory life sentence, prosecutors requested a report that recommends the sentence and outlines the evidence presented at trial. According to District Attorney John Kellner, this information could assist discourage a future governor from considering clemency for Erickson.

