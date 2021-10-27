DEVO Responds to John Hinckley, the Assassination Attempt on Ronald Reagan, Over Song Royalties

After John Hinckley Jr., the would-be assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, complained about supposed unpaid royalties for a song he claims he “co-wrote” with the band, DEVO’s Gerald V. Casale stated it was “always the unpleasant things that never go away.”

On March 30, 1981, outside the Washington, D.C. Hilton hotel, Hinckley attempted to assassinate Reagan and three people. DEVO, well known for the 1980 smash “Whip It,” got Hinckley’s permission to borrow part of a poem he wrote in the lyrics for the song “I Desire,” which was released on the band’s 1982 album Oh, No! DEVO is the name of the band. Hinckley claimed on Twitter on Sunday that he hadn’t gotten royalties from the song in decades.

On March 30, 1981, outside the Washington, D.C. Hilton hotel, Hinckley attempted to assassinate Reagan and three people. DEVO, well known for the 1980 smash "Whip It," got Hinckley's permission to borrow part of a poem he wrote in the lyrics for the song "I Desire," which was released on the band's 1982 album Oh, No! DEVO is the name of the band. Hinckley claimed on Twitter on Sunday that he hadn't gotten royalties from the song in decades.

"In 1982, I co-wrote a song called 'I Desire' with DEVO." 'Oh No, It's DEVO,' is the title of their album." Hinckley sent out a tweet. "The record is still selling well over the world, particularly in Japan and Europe. In 35 years, I haven't seen royalties. What really is the situation?" Along with DEVO founders Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh, Hinckley was named as a co-writer on the song. The unique songwriting connection began when a tabloid published the Hinckley poem following the assassination attempt, Casale told The Washington Newsday over the phone on Tuesday.

Hinckley had been pursuing actress Jodie Foster, whom he planned to impress by assassinating Reagan, and the poem was an obsessive rhyme dedicated to her. DEVO was “swept away by the poetic sociopathy” of Hinckley’s poetry, according to Casale.

Casale remarked, "I saw that and I showed it to Mark Mothersbaugh." "Given what he'd done, we couldn't believe how inspired and pathological the poetry was. And all of this poetry was dedicated to Jodie Foster." "We did pick two verses from one love poetry, and then I composed subsequent verses that entirely reversed the meaning of his lyrics," he explained.