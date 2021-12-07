Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, has announced his departure from Congress to take up a new CEO position with Trump Media.

The 10-term Republican congressman said on Monday that he would resign as the representative for California’s 22nd Congressional District, however the specific date of his departure was unknown. According to a news release from the company, Nunes, a close ally of the former president, will begin his new post as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in January.

“Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader in Congress. He’ll be a fantastic CEO for TMTG “Trump stated his opinion. “Devin recognizes the importance of preventing the liberal media and Big Tech from suffocating the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for the end of censorship and political discrimination with TRUTH Social.” The statement came on the same day that the Securities and Exchange Commission announced it had opened an inquiry into TMTG’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition firm whose stock price skyrocketed after the transaction was announced.

The Trump media empire aims to launch Truth Social, the former president’s impending social media network, which the firm touts as “an outlet that supports open worldwide conversation without discriminating against political philosophy.”

The media conglomerate also intends to establish TMTG+, a subscription-based streaming video network that would “provide access to non-woke entertainment, news, documentaries, podcasts, and more,” according to the company.

In a statement to TMTG, Nunes said, “The moment has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and speech without censorship.” “The United States of America made the Internet a reality, and the dream will be restored by an American enterprise.” “I’m humbled and pleased that President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world-class team that will make this promise a reality,” he continued.

Nunes wrote to his constituents in a letter that he will “truly miss” being a member of Congress, describing his nearly 19 years in government as “the honor of a lifetime.” He stated that his term will not extend into the new year, and that he would leave “at the end of 2021.” After that, Nunes announced his retirement a few weeks later. This is a condensed version of the information.