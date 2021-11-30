Devices will be installed at traffic lights along major thoroughfares.

The sensors will be installed on five sets of traffic lights in St Helens, with a total of 37 throughout the Liverpool City Region.

The sensors will provide real-time air quality updates and will be able to reroute traffic if pollution levels grow too high in a certain location.

The devices will be installed on busy highways throughout St Helens borough, including the A58 Borough Road/Prescot Road, A58 Linkway West, A580 East Lancashire Road (Pewfall), M62 J7, Rainhill, and A49 Church Road in Newton-le-Willows.

Poor air quality is said to be responsible for 800 fatalities in Merseyside each year, according to St Helens Council.

The devices ‘enable traffic flow to be regulated, and even diverted, to assist avoid major congestion and cut hazardous emissions, particularly in built-up regions most affected by air pollution,’ according to St Helens Council.

“In partnership with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, we have secured significant funding opportunities for the delivery of improvements to our local public transportation network and are working hard to deliver these on the ground,” said Councillor Andy Bowden, St Helens Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment.

“By March 2023, we will have completed a £17.6 million pipeline of active and sustainable transport infrastructure projects, including major modifications at Lea Green station and a supporting network of high-quality walking and cycling facilities.” This comes on top of initiatives like the £19 million refurbishment of Newton-le-Willows station in 2019 and the delivery of 3.2 kilometers of high-quality cycling infrastructure in 2020.

“And on the 10/10A route between Liverpool and St Helens, we’ll soon be home to the Liverpool City Region’s first publicly owned hydrogen buses, as well as multi-million pound investment to increase the quality and dependability of bus journeys on this crucial corridor.”

“These and other improvements will contribute to the council’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2040 by making public and active transportation modes safer, more dependable, and more appealing options for everyday trips.”

