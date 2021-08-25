Develop your skills in preparation for the tech revolution, which is expected to “create 97 million employment by 2025.”

A top computer scientist has detailed how artificial intelligence (AI) could revolutionize our lives, having an influence much greater than the internet’s rise.

Professor David Reid is an expert in artificial intelligence and spatial computing at Liverpool Hope University, where he teaches courses that assist students prepare for such shifts in the workplace and the opportunities they might bring.

He believes we are at a pivotal juncture in history, with tremendous change on the horizon, after spending decades researching and creating AI.

“Artificial intelligence is all about getting a machine to attempt to understand the world around it,” Professor Reid added. It’s a broad phrase that encompasses a wide range of technology, including virtual reality.

“If you thought the internet was a game changer, AI will be a game changer in comparison.”

For example, self-driving cars are now being tested in the United Kingdom, and Professor Reid expects that completely autonomous AI-driven vehicles will be on the roads in the next 10 to 20 years, with a dramatic shift in how we use computers occurring much sooner.

“Things are going to start moving quite quickly,” he said. In terms of driverless automobiles, we are at a crossroads, but these advances will have a significant impact on the labor sector.

“There will be changes to computers as well. I believe we are now on the verge of defining what a computer is.

“Rather than using a keyboard or mouse, we will remove the screen and interact with the computer everywhere around us after donning it like a pair of glasses. You’ll be able to communicate with it and pick up stuff from it. That’s something I see happening in the next five to ten years.”

According to Professor Reid, AI has the potential to change the nature of work, as an increasing number of workers are expected to use the technology to perform tasks more efficiently.

Although some employment are predicted to be lost as a result of AI breakthroughs, Professor Reid is certain that many more new opportunities will be created.

