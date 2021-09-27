Devastating photos depict the extent of the damage caused by the scrapyard fire.

Pictures taken after a fire raged through a scrapyard in Liverpool reveal the full extent of the damage.

On Saturday, September 25, about 10.30 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to Norton Scrap Co on Bank Hall Street, off Derby Road in Kirkdale.

Crews worked all night as the response was ramped up, with 15 fire engines and three aerial appliances on the scene by 2 a.m.

According to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, there are two primary fires, one affecting a 50 x 20 metre area and the other involving roughly 150 trash cars.

Derby Road, Bankhall Lane, Bankhall Street, and Forge Street were all closed at the time, and residents were advised to avoid the area.

On Sunday, large plumes of smoke could still be seen rising into the sky, and firefighters advised homeowners to keep their windows and doors shut because the air quality was still considered ‘poor.’

Residents should call 111 for assistance if they are experiencing any “ill affects,” according to the fire department.

After a final fire ground assessment, crews from Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire, and Greater Manchester left the scene soon after 4 a.m. on Monday (September 27).

Merseyside Fire and Rescue’s first assessment indicates that there are no suspicious circumstances, however a full investigation will be carried out in due course.

“Thankfully, there were no injuries and the fire caused limited damage,” a spokeswoman for S. Norton & Co. Ltd told The Washington Newsday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this event may have caused our neighbors and the wider public.

“Our Emergency Action Plan was quickly activated, and the incident was handled quickly and professionally by the fire department, in collaboration with our own staff who have been trained to manage such situations.

“We want to express our gratitude to the Fire and Rescue Service for their quick response to this situation.

“We will now cooperate closely with the appropriate authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

“In the interim, we can tell the public, our neighbors, and our supply chain that we are continuing to operate safely and recycle.”

