Detroit is the latest city in the United States to decriminalize magic mushrooms.

On Election Night, voters in Detroit opted to stop the illegality of magic mushrooms, adding their city to the expanding list of jurisdictions that have done so.

Proposition E, which provides for the decriminalization of entheogenic plants and fungi, the technical name for substances like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca, was approved by Detroit voters on Tuesday. The initiative gained 53,000 votes in favor of decriminalization, or 61.08 percent, giving supporters of the idea a triumph.

Proposition E’s success, according to State Senator Adam Hollier, is a step toward ending the War on Drugs and decreasing its harshest effects on communities of color in the United States. Decriminalize Nature The state of Michigan, a proponent of the initiative, told Michigan Live that the “great turnout” by Detroit citizens provided “the momentum we needed to keep pushing.” Possession of magic mushrooms has been moved to the lowest possible enforcement level for Detroit Police as a result of the measure. Possession can still result in arrest, but only if it is linked to another crime.

The chemical is still prohibited at both the state and federal levels. Hollier, a state senator, is now pushing a bill through the Michigan senate that would decriminalize the creation, possession, distribution, and use of entheogenic plants and fungi while also allowing for research in the state. Commercial sales and manufacture, on the other hand, would remain illegal.

Detroit joins a growing list of states and localities that have not decriminalized magic mushrooms.

Denver, which was the first city to decriminalize mushrooms, was also the first state to do so. Oregon was the first state to legalize marijuana for therapeutic purposes while also decriminalizing possession. After the legislature approved a signature-gathering campaign in September, California may vote on a ballot proposal in 2022.