‘Determined and focused’ – Andros Townsend’s former teammate speaks highly of Everton.

Everton have signed a rare breed of footballer, according to a former teammate of Andros Townsend’s.

Townsend was signed on a free transfer from Crystal Palace by the Blues on Tuesday night.

The winger has agreed to a two-year contract at Goodison Park, bringing an end to his five-year Premier League stint with the Eagles.

After a brief spell with Newcastle United following his permanent departure from Tottenham Hotspur, Townsend joined Crystal Palace in 2016.

Alan Hutton played alongside Townsend at Tottenham Hotspur, and the Scot has outlined why his old team-mate is unlike most footballers.

He told Football Insider, “I’ve known Andros for a long time.” “In everything he does to look after himself, he is thorough. He’s been like this since he was a child.

“Even back then, he could only have been approximately 18 years old.” He looked like a 36-year-old trapped in the body of an 18-year-old.

“Andros wouldn’t stay up past 10 p.m.; he’d have to obtain a specific number of hours of sleep first. He’d keep track of what he ate, he didn’t drink alcohol, the works.

“Everything is aimed around his football career,” says the coach. There aren’t many people like that, who are so dedicated and motivated. That is, without a doubt, a wise decision.”

Townsend stated of his move to Everton: “I think everyone understands what Everton is.” It’s a large football club with a lot of ambition, a club that’s been fighting to reclaim its rightful place in Europe and beyond.

“I’ll do everything I can to assist the club in achieving that goal. Everton is a huge football club with enormous expectations for the coming season. It was a no-brainer, as the saying goes.

“Rafa has a lot of experience. On the training pitch, he works hard on the tactical side and leaves no stone left.

“But, more significantly, he’s a wonderful man, a fantastic boss, and he’s always talking to you. I’m confident he’ll be a big hit here.”