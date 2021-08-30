Detectives working on the Madeleine McCann case are hoping that the key suspect would confess in Germany’s “Alcatraz” prison.

According to reports, detectives looking into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are hoping that their main suspect will “break” after being sent to a jail dubbed “Germany’s Alcatraz.”

Christian Brueckner, a convicted paedophile, is believed to have complained about his existence in solitary confinement at the Oldenburg prison near Bremen.

According to reports, detectives working on the case want the 44-year-old held in isolation for “as long as feasible.”

“Brueckner, who German investigators suspect murdered Maddie in 2007, is in solitary confinement in Oldenburg prison, where he is demanding to be moved to a different cell,” according to the New Zealand Herald.

Madeleine vanished from her family’s rented residence in Praia da Luz, Portugal, when she was three years old.

“Detectives believe this move to a new, tougher prison will turn the screw on [Brueckner] and truly put him under pressure,” a source told The Sun, according to the Mirror.

“Cops are confident that [he]is connected to the Maddie case and that he will eventually trip himself up and disclose something crucial to the investigation.”

To his lawyer Friedrich Fulscher in June of last year, the suspect denied killing Madeleine.

It comes as investigators from Germany and Portugal are thought to be at odds for the first time since the case began.

Last Thursday, the investigator who oversaw the initial investigation into Madeleine’s abduction hurled new insults at her parents. Kate and Gerry McCann of Rothley, Leicestershire, were unjustly accused by Goncalo Amaral of being the “primary criminals” in their daughter’s disappearance in 2007.

“The Portuguese squad discounted Christian B years ago and thinks the Germans are far off,” a source told The Sun. The German teams, in turn, continually point to “mistakes” made by the original investigation, they added.

It comes following claims that Brueckner was not even questioned when the child went missing because he was not at home when the police arrived. He lived in the Algarve, close to the resort where the McCanns were staying.

Brueckner returned to Germany soon after, but it was later discovered that the night Madeleine vanished, he used a cellphone near the family’s vacation accommodation.