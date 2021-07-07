Detectives who cracked the underworld code made 100 EncroChat charges.

One hundred people have now been charged with crimes as a result of Merseyside Police’s study of EncroChat data.

A West Derby man was charged with drug importation yesterday, bringing the force’s total to the historic amount.

Hundreds of others linked to the region have been identified, and dozens more alleged users of the private chat site have been questioned.

EncroChat was hacked 15 months ago in a joint investigation by French and Dutch detectives.

The underground adored the program, with top-level criminals all around Europe utilizing it to plan drug smuggling, gun trafficking, and money laundering schemes.

Merseyside has the biggest number of the 10,000 users believed to be operating in the UK outside of London.

Thirty-one males have already been sentenced after being identified through texts analyzed by Operation Aquarium, a Merseyside Police team tasked with analyzing data from the area.

The average sentence is more than 12 years long.

Michael Devine, of Pete Best Drive, was the 100th suspect charged as a consequence of the department’s efforts on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old is accused of drug importation and distribution, including heroin, cocaine, and amphetamines.

He was remanded in custody until this morning’s hearing at Wirral Magistrates’ Court.

Merseyside Police revealed last week that it had so much evidence flowing from EncroChat’s demise that officers may be working on it for another two years, one year after the breach was officially confirmed.

Merseyside Police’s head of investigations, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Kameen, said: “Please don’t assume that just because we haven’t knocked on your door, we aren’t coming for you.

“We still have hundreds of people to interview with and arrest. We’re analyzing the data. That will take a long time. But we’ll get to each and every one of them.

“We’ll come for you, and you’ll probably face prison sentences equivalent to those previously served.”