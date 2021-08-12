Detectives use a teen’s Instagram account to attract a predator who asked the minor for sex.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and prosecuted in Florida for allegedly requesting sexual contact with a 15-year-old via Instagram.

According to WPLG, the girl told police and her mother that the accused Jonathan Galindo, also known as “Jonny G,” was passing out flyers at the park and gave her one. While walking her dog, he approached the girl again and urged her to connect on Instagram.

The predator was coaxed out when detectives took over the teen’s account. Galindo persuaded the teen to slip out of her house in the middle of the night to meet him at the park, assuming he was talking to her. Police were waiting for the child about midnight on Tuesday, when Galindo was apprehended at 2301 SW 13 St in Bryan Park.

Galindo allegedly sent the adolescent explicit Instagram texts and comments, according to the police. According to the publication, one text read, “I have dated teens previously, do you have a mischievous side as well?”

According to the authorities, one of the texts read, “I know you’re a teen now, so I’ll be nice.”

The 35-year-old appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday. He is charged with three felonies: traveling to meet a youngster for illicit sex, using a computer to entice a kid for sex, and using a two-way communications device without permission. According to Univision, he was additionally charged with possessing 20 grams or less of marijuana.

Galindo was ordered by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Lisa S. Walsh not to contact the victim or any other juvenile. Walsh was reported by WPLG as saying, “If there is a minor there, you are going to jail, even if you didn’t plan for there to be a minor there.”

“If you deliver groceries and a child is alone in the house taking groceries, you are breaking a court order, and you will go to jail, which we do not want to happen.

Assistant Chief of Miami Police Armando Aguilar tweeted, “The MiamiPD Special Victims Unit is committed to protecting our children from predators.”

“We take this extremely seriously, which is why we encourage parents to keep an eye on their children’s social media accounts. On Twitter, the Miami Police Department said, “Great Job and Arrest by our Special Victims Unit for removing a predator off the street.”