Detectives Investigate Suspicious Fire at Motherwell Property

Detectives in Motherwell are seeking the public’s help after a fire was deliberately set at a property in the Muirhouse area in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026. The incident occurred around 12:55 a.m. at a house located on Valley View.

Police Appeal for Information

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but authorities have stated that the consequences could have been far more severe. Detective Constable Peter King emphasized that the fire is being treated as wilful and that investigations are underway to identify those responsible. The police are collecting CCTV footage from the area to aid their inquiries.

King is urging anyone who was in the Valley View vicinity at the time or who may have dash-cam or personal video footage of the incident to come forward. He noted, “If anyone witnessed anything suspicious or has any footage that could help, please contact us.”

Those with relevant information are encouraged to call 101, quoting incident number 0138 of January 25, 2026. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.