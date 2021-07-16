Detectives have initiated a manhunt in the investigation into the attack.

Merseyside Police have released a photograph of Samuel Smith, the manhunt’s central figure.

The whereabouts of the 31-year-old Southport man are unknown.

He allegedly refused to answer bail in connection with an assault investigation, according to police.

“Please share and help us find Southport man Samuel Smith, who officers would like to talk to after he failed to answer bail in relation to an incident last December,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

He stands 5ft 8in tall, has a proportionate body, brown hair, a goatee, and blue eyes, according to police.

If you have seen Smith or have any information regarding his whereabouts, police are asking that you contact them through Twitter (@MerPolCC), Facebook (‘ Merseyside Police Contact Centre’), 101, or Crimestoppers (0800 555 111) with reference 20000786715.