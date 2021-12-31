Detectives are still looking for a man in connection with the EncroChat drug investigation.

The Washington Newsday’s annual Festive Fugitives campaign returns this Christmas, profiling some of Merseyside’s most sought criminals.

The search for Anthony Baker-Owens closes today’s episode.

Merseyside Police are looking for the 26-year-old in connection with their investigation into the EncroChat communications network.

Merseyside has been hit by severe rain, prompting flood warnings.

People in the area are thought to have used hundreds of devices armed with the specialised software.

The encrypted messaging platforms are considered to be a popular tool among criminals, and police are working to piece together a network of contacts and users believed to have been active on Merseyside.

Baker-Owens’ details were released by Merseyside Police in August, and he was identified as being wanted in connection with alleged drugs conspiracy charges relating to EncroChat.

Baker-Owens, a Birkenhead resident, is still on the run.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is is asked to contact Merseyside Police by phoning 101 or sending a message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous tip online here.