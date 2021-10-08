Detaining a person of interest in the Miya Marcano case ‘wouldn’t have prevented her death,’ according to police.

After video of police investigating Miya Marcano’s alleged killer was published, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has been chastised for failing to conduct a thorough investigation into her disappearance.

Even if police had held Armando Caballero after their initial interview, Sheriff John Mina stated, it “wouldn’t have prevented anything” since he had “already left [Miya] dead.”

Marcano’s body was discovered eight days after she went missing at the Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando. On September 24, the young woman was supposed to fly to South Florida to see family, but she never showed up.

Sheriff John Mina discusses the case of Miya Marcano: https://t.co/r49zaqX5Zw

— Sheriff’s Office of Orange County (@OrangeCoSheriff) 6th of October, 2021 The same evening, around 9:23 p.m., her mother called the police to seek a wellness check, and a deputy arrived at Arden Villas apartments around 10:02 p.m.

On September 25, at 1:36 a.m., Marcano was reported missing to the police department. Around 4:54 a.m., police met with Marcano’s family at the apartment complex where she resided and worked.

Marcano’s family has since released video footage from roughly the same time that shows a deputy chatting with Caballero. Marcano’s family is heard confronting the man over his words and his “obsession” with Marcano in the video.

Caballero, a maintenance worker at the same complex as Marcano, was not found to be a person of interest at the time and was freed.

“Our deputies had no reason to detain or arrest Armando Caballero,” Mina stated during a press conference on Wednesday. “Our deputies are not allowed to make an arrest or detain someone based on a hunch or what another person says. They must instead present facts to support such a detention.” Caballero was not working and had no reason to be at the apartment complex, according to Marcano’s relatives.

Caballero was observed outside of his residence with a glove, backpack, and pink blanket that they suspected belonged to the missing woman a few hours later, according to Marcano’s family. According to a police timeline provided to The Washington, her family was able to search around Caballero’s home shortly after with his agreement and the assistance of authorities. This is a condensed version of the information.