Detainees were ‘cheering, clapping, and crying’ when they saw me on January 6, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported that when she recently visited detainees jailed in connection with the January 6 insurgency, they clapped, applauded, and cried.

In an interview with the right-wing One America News Network, the Georgia Republican stated, “They just started yelling and applauding and clapping and crying when they saw me” (OANN). “Staring into their eyes was like looking into the eyes of someone who felt forgotten and hopeless.” Greene paid a visit to the jail with Texas Representative Louie Gohmert last week. She claimed that the jail had previously denied her requests to visit the convicts. She dubbed the section of the jail where the inmates were housed the “Patriot Wing.” Some of the convicts, according to Greene, are “suffering” from a lack of medical treatment. She told OANN that one man with a “circulatory condition” had a hand that was “totally purple” and a thumb that was “becoming black.”

Greene explained, “I mean, this is the kind of situation where someone could lose their hand.”

Another detainee, she alleged, had a broken finger. She claimed that another man with celiac disease, a digestive disorder in which the small intestine reacts negatively to gluten, had gone five days without eating because the jail had no gluten-free dining alternatives.

Every night at 9 p.m., the inmates salute a handmade American flag and sing the national anthem, according to the congressman. Greene observed, “They sung the national anthem with greater patriotism than any other American I’ve ever heard sing the national song.”

Last week on War Room, the podcast of former White House advisor Steve Bannon, the spokesperson referred to the captives as “political prisoners.”

She said in the interview that the US government is “abusing,” torturing, and violating the convicts’ human rights. She alleged that the detainees are being held in worse conditions than the “terrorists” held at Guantanamo Bay.

Greene wrote in a series of tweets on her visit to the D.C. jail, “I’ve never experienced such human suffering as I saw last night…. Their shouts will stay with me forever.” “I’m starting a strategy for serious prison reform,” she stated on Twitter. Greene’s office was approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Those detained in connection with the disturbance on January 6 were. This is a condensed version of the information.