Detainees are being abused in jail, according to Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Despite inspectors indicated that they didn’t need to be relocated elsewhere, Marjorie Taylor Greene stated that January 6 detainees are undergoing “human rights violation” within a Washington, D.C. jail.

Rep. Greene (R-GA) made significant concerns about the treatment of people arrested in the aftermath of the Capitol disturbance who are being kept at the DC jail complex on Wednesday.

Rep. Greene alleged, without giving evidence, that there was a coordinated attempt between departments to punish those who were present at the Capitol riot on Real America’s Voice.

She stated, ” “It’s due to the regime’s totalitarian nature. It’s not just at the White House or in Congress; it’s also in the Department of Justice, the FBI, and even the jail. What’s much scarier is what’s going on in the courts here in D.C.

“You know, what’s going on here is a political witch hunt, and they’re using these people to encourage all Americans to stay out and stay away.

“But, this isn’t the country we live in, and I refuse to back down.” “It’s one thing that we don’t agree with what they did on January 6, but we also don’t agree to remain silent when human rights violations occur, as they do in the D.C. jail.”

Rep. Greene later referenced to a jail inspection report conducted by the United States Marshals Service.

“Conditions there did not reach the minimum level allowed,” she claimed the inspectors discovered.

The Central Detention Facility at the jail did not satisfy the basic conditions needed by federal laws, according to the November 2 assessment.

According to Reuters, it stated that 400 inmates would be evacuated from the jail and relocated to the federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

However, inspectors discovered that 120 detainees, including those being kept at the treatment facility ahead of their trials for alleged involvement in the Capitol disturbance, did not require relocation.

Only in the Central Facility are there issues.

According to Reuters, the treatment facility’s examination “did not detect conditions that would justify the relocation of convicts” and that the issues it discovered were limited to the Central Detention Facility.

The Washington Newsday is a newspaper published in Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.