Details on how to watch the Boxxer Series on TV, as well as tickets and the line-up for Liverpool, can be found on Sky Sports.

This weekend, Sky Sports will broadcast a boxing series from Liverpool, with the event airing live on Saturday evening.

The one-night elimination-style tournament will feature eight boxers.

The BOXXER series is a brand-new event concept that will bring exhilarating one-night tournament action to every major city in the UK, starting with Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

There will be eight super-lightweights competing against one another, with only one victorious.

The fast-paced series will consist of three bouts of three minutes each, with the goal of creating explosive encounters as the boxers seek decisive victories to ensure their progression to the next stage.

“Our grassroots tournaments have always been tremendously successful,” said the event’s creator, “but bringing this new event series to Sky Sports is a dream come true.” We believe the events will be extremely successful with a wide audience and will contribute significantly to the sport of boxing in the United Kingdom.

“The BOXXER Series aims to make boxing more accessible to the general public. Short-form professional boxing is exciting and a terrific way to get a taste of the sport we love.” Every major city in the United Kingdom will be visited by the BOXXER Series.

The following are the eight boxers who will compete on Saturday:

Tickets for the event are still available for purchase here.