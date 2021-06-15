Details of the UK-Australia trade agreement will be made public, according to an Australian official.

The specifics of the UK’s first post-Brexit trade pact, negotiated from the ground up, will be disclosed on Tuesday, according to a senior Australian politician.

The two countries are said to have reached an agreement on the pact’s general outlines, with Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud telling reporters in Canberra that more details will be released in London around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Both prime ministers will meet in London to make sure they can announce it,” Mr Littleproud said, adding that the details are still being worked out.

“It’s critical that we get this properly. We don’t need to rush this, as the Prime Minister stated, but we were able to leverage our strong relationship with the UK to reach an in-principle agreement, but the details must be finalized in the next hours.

“However, that is exciting news not only for Australian agriculture, but also for our economy.”

The agreement was claimed to have been reached over dinner in Downing Street on Monday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison.

The rumors have not been denied by Downing Street, and if verified, the pact will be the first completely negotiated trade deal since the UK’s leave from the European Union.

The beneficial impact of the deal on Australia’s gross domestic product – the total value of goods produced and services provided in a country over a year – is projected to be between 0.01 percent and 0.06 percent by the UK government.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who met with International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in London earlier this year, called the agreement a “win for jobs, businesses, and free trade” that “highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve when they work together.”

The Agreement, according to David McCredie, CEO of the Australian British Chamber of Commerce, will generate “many tremendous prospects for trade, investment, and partnership.”

However, industry executives are concerned about possible compromises on food safety, while farmers are concerned about being undercut by low-cost imports.

There was also a schism in the Cabinet between Ms Truss and Environment Secretary George Eustice, who has. (This is a brief piece.)