Details of the research How an one unvaccinated teacher sparked a COVID outbreak at a school.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a paper on Friday that showed how an unvaccinated teacher at a California elementary school caused a COVID-19 outbreak among elementary school pupils.

According to the report, a teacher at a Marin County, California, elementary school with 205 pupils in prekindergarten through eighth grade returned to work in May despite experiencing nasal congestion and exhaustion.

According to the study, “the instructor reported getting ill on May 19, but remained to work for two days before receiving a test on May 21.”

Despite an indoor masking requirement, the teacher, who was unvaccinated, would read aloud unmasked on occasion throughout this time, according to the study.

The report noted that on May 23, “additional cases of COVID-19 were reported among other staff members, kids, parents, and siblings associated to the school.”

COVID-19 was tested on 22 of the teacher’s 24 students between May 23 and May 26, and 12 were determined to have contracted the virus.

According to the research, California health officials “started case investigation and contact tracing” on May 26 and discovered 27 positive COVID-19 cases, including the teacher’s.

“As schools reopen, this epidemic of COVID-19, which began with an unprotected teacher, emphasizes the need of vaccinating school staff members who have close indoor contact with children who are not eligible for vaccination,” said to the CDC report.

“In addition to vaccination of eligible individuals, it is critical to implement and strictly adhere to multipronged nonpharmaceutical prevention strategies such as proper masking, routine testing, ventilation, and staying home while symptomatic to ensure safe school instruction,” the report continued.

According to the CDC, all of the school’s employees were vaccinated at the time of the outbreak, with the exception of two instructors, one of whom had the original COVID-19 case.

Mary Jane Burke, Marin County superintendent of schools, said in an interview with This website on Friday that there were only 12 suspected cases of COVID-19 transmission within the county’s schools before the May outbreak recorded in the CDC study.

“We’ve been very, very successful when we’ve followed the basics, such as masking and not coming to school if you’re sick, as well as vaccinations once those were available,” Burke said.

“While this report may have singled out a single school,. This is a condensed version of the information.