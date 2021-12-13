Details of Daunte Wright’s autopsy and fatal gunshot wound are presented to the jury in the Kim Potter trial.

On Monday, jurors heard the assistant medical examiner speak about Wright’s autopsy from a gunshot wound he had no chance of surviving in the trial of Kim Potter, a Minnesota police officer accused with manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death.

Wright died from a gunshot wound to the heart and lungs, according to Assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Lorren Jackson. With the damage Wright sustained, he told the jury that someone could only survive “seconds to minutes.”

Wright, 20, was slain after being stopped in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for having expired license plates and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.

Police attempted to arrest Wright on a previous warrant for a weapons charge, but he backed away and got back into his car when Potter, 49, shot him, claiming she planned to use a Taser.

When Wright’s automobile moved away and collided with an oncoming car after he was shot, Jackson testified that the additional injuries he might have had were insignificant in comparison to the gunshot wound that killed him.

Limited autopsy photos and gruesome images of Wright’s body at the site were also given to the jurors.

Wright had some cannabinoids, or THC and its metabolites, in his blood from using marijuana, according to Jackson, but they were not a factor in his death. He stated under cross-examination that the level of THC metabolites in Wright’s blood was “on the high end” of figures he sees, but that it was still within a normal range for marijuana users.

The body was discovered on the ground with some medical equipment still attached from lifesaving efforts and dried blood from the gunshot wound, according to the assistant medical examiner.

Judge Regina Chu limited the autopsy photos after Potter’s defense protested earlier in the trial. The autopsy images were exhibited in court without Wright’s mother, who had been present for much of the testimony.

Potter, a 26-year police officer who resigned two days after the incident, claimed she had intended to use her Taser. The death of Wright, which occurred while Derek Chauvin was on trial in nearby Minneapolis for the murder of George Floyd, sparked many nights of rage in Brooklyn Center.

