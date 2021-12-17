Details of Ava White’s funeral, an Encrochat suspect, and a ‘ridiculous’ flat plan have been thrown out.

Good afternoon, here are the most recent lunchtime headlines from The Washington Newsday.

Ava White’s family has given information about her funeral.

On November 25, Ava, 12, was attacked in Liverpool city centre after attending the Christmas light switch-on with friends.

She was sent to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

The 12-year-family old’s has now published the funeral information in The Washington Newsday’s family announcements.

In their Operation Venetic investigation into the usage of encrypted phones, known as Encrochat, detectives have charged a man.

James Birch is being jailed on drug charges, including conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine.

On Thursday, December 16, the 35-year-old appeared in Wirral Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

“We have charged a 35-year-old male as part of the Merseyside Police response to Operation Venetic: a national investigation into the use of encrypted mobile devices, usually referred to as Encrochat,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said.

A proposal for new flats in Wirral has been rejected due to concerns that it will overshadow a nearby home.

Blueoak Estates’ design for six flats was denied by Wirral Council’s Planning Committee this night, citing fears that it would be overpowering.

Some councillors believe the request should be rejected because it would result in a property being dominated by two apartment towers.

Jenny Johnson, a Conservative councillor who represents West Kirby and Thurstaston, claimed the flats would be oppressive and would deprive residents of daylight and sunlight.