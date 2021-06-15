Details of a trade agreement between the United Kingdom and Australia will be published.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal details of the UK’s first post-Brexit trade pact, which will be negotiated from the ground up.

After the two countries agreed on the main principles of the accord, he will welcome his Australian colleague, Scott Morrison, to Downing Street on Tuesday.

The two premiers are said to have sealed the deal over a meal of Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb on Monday in Downing Street.

It will be the first comprehensive trade agreement signed since the United Kingdom’s separation from the European Union.

The beneficial impact of the deal on Australia’s gross domestic product – the total value of goods produced and services provided in a country over a year – is projected to be between 0.01 percent and 0.06 percent by the UK government.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who met with International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in London earlier this year, called the pact a “win for jobs, businesses, and free trade” that “highlights what two liberal democracies can achieve when they work together.”

The deal will generate “many wonderful prospects for trade, investment, and collaboration,” according to David McCredie, CEO of the Australian British Chamber of Commerce.

However, industry executives are concerned about possible compromises on food safety, while farmers are concerned about being undercut by low-cost imports.

Ms Truss and Environment Secretary George Eustice, who is concerned about the impact on farmers, have formed a schism in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove is concerned that an agreement could feed calls for Scottish and Welsh independence.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is a member of the UK Board of Trade, told GB News that he is perplexed by the fact that “so many individuals in Britain are always tearing the country down.”

“Britain is capable of coping. And a trade deal with one of Britain’s allies, Mr Abbott argued, “is not a threat to the people of Britain; it is going to help the people of Britain.”