Destiny is missing. Mercado, Isabella A 14-year-old girl was on her way to the convenience store.

Police in California are looking for a missing adolescent girl who was last seen on Saturday in San Fernando.

Destiny Isabella Mercado, 14, texted her mother on Saturday, requesting permission to go to the neighborhood 7-Eleven at Hubbard and Borden streets. According to the San Fernando Police Department, no one in her family heard from her after that. Destiny is thought to have sent the message from her house.

After it was tossed from a vehicle, officers discovered the child’s phone on the road. Who threw the phone away is still unknown. Mercado was driving a Mazda in light gray or silver. Surveillance photographs of the vehicle have been provided by authorities.

On Sunday, police handed out posters in which they stated that it was unclear whether Mercado was a runaway or if her disappearance was linked to “strange circumstances.”

Her family, on the other hand, claims that the adolescent has never run away from home before and that they do not believe she would do so.

According to KTLA, Mercado’s mother, Angelica Pelayo-Hicklin, claimed, “A lot of possibilities crossed my mind, including kidnapping for sex trafficking.” “I sincerely hope that isn’t the case.”

The missing girl’s father, Carlos Villanueva, stated that he feared his daughter was in danger.

“Because we know Destiny, we believe she is in danger… Corina Villanueva, Mercado’s stepmother, said, “I’m the stepmom, but I take care of Destiny with all of our kids together, and this is really terrible.”

The young lady was described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed approximately 160 pounds. Her hair is brown, and her eyes are brown.

Mercado’s boyfriend, who lives in Palmdale, was forbidden from meeting her during the investigation. According to My News LA, the cause for this is unknown. Authorities stated that they were investigating all possibilities. The boyfriend’s identity has not been revealed.

The public has been requested to come forward with any information that could lead to the whereabouts of the missing adolescent.