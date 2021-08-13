Despite Xherdan Shaqiri’s departure, Jamie Carragher makes a Liverpool transfer prediction.

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool fans to have faith in the club’s transfer strategy, predicting that the Reds will make at least one more acquisition this summer.

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig, but he is the club’s lone summer addition thus far, with the window closing in three weeks.

Jurgen Klopp caused a stir on Wednesday when he said that his team needs to be pruned before any new acquisitions are made, despite Manchester City and Manchester United spending £100 million on new players ahead of the new season and Chelsea bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Carragher agrees with Klopp, but feels the club will still strengthen the roster, telling The Washington Newsday, “I think something will happen.”

“I’m not sure it’ll be precisely what people want in terms of being both an offensive and a midfielder, but it’ll be one of them.

“We have to keep in mind the club’s financial situation as a result of the pandemic, and they’ve also given out a lot of new contracts, which will be a significant expense.

“I’m expecting one more to arrive. Liverpool, on the other hand, has a vast collection of players that must be whittled away at.

“Am I shocked that there haven’t been any more arrivals? I believe we have reached a point where we can put our faith in Liverpool’s operation under FSG, Michael Edwards, and Jurgen Klopp.”

In recent seasons, Liverpool has become something of a master at offloading their unwanted players.

Since Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool manager in October 2015, he and Michael Edwards have made sure the Reds have been far from pushovers in the transfer market.

Edwards has been praised by supporters for everything from selling Christian Benteke for £32 million and bringing in a combined £21 million for Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith in the summer of 2016 to netting a club record £142 million for Philippe Coutinho.