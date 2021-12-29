Despite worries, plans for hundreds of dwellings on green belt have been approved.

Hundreds of additional dwellings will be built across green belt areas, according to preliminary proposals presented to Wirral Council.

The Leverhulme Estate holds thousands of acres of land across Wirral, including farms like Brimstage Hall Farm, as well as residential and commercial properties, and its founders were instrumental in the construction of Port Sunlight.

Following the publication of a document earlier this year outlining their “vision” for using green belt land for “sustainable development,” they have now made early-stage proposals in the form of Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinions, which are requests for a local authority’s opinion on what information should be included in a formal Environmental Impact Assessment.

The scoping application specifies where and how many homes the estate intends to build in future developments.

SCR/21/02379 includes proposals for land west of Barnston Road and north of Gills Lane.

SCR/21/02379 includes proposals for land east of Thorncroft Drive, Gills Lane, Pensby.

Pensby land east of Dale View Close and north of Gills Lane. – SCR/21/02385 SCR/21/02385 SCR/21/02385 SCR/21/023 SCR/21/02384 includes suggestions for land east of Glenwood Drive in Irby. Heswall’s Milner Road and Barnston Road. – SCR/21/02377 SCR/21/02377 SCR/21/02377 SCR/21/023 SCR/21/02383 includes proposals for land east of Raby Hall, Raby Hall Road, and Raby Mere. SCR/21/02386 includes proposals for land west of Raby Hall, Raby Hall Road, and Raby Mere. Residents have until January 15, 2022 to comment on the scoping plans, which were submitted on Thursday, December 16.

Margaret Greenwood, the Wirral West MP, has been pushing residents to get engaged and submit comments before the deadline in order to “rescue” the green belt land.

“Leverhulme Estate has identified around 140 acres of green belt land in Wirral for residential development and has submitted early-stage proposals to Wirral Council in the form of Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Opinions, identifying the sites and outlining its intentions for each,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Sites in Wirral West include Barnston, Irby, Pensby, Heswall, and Greasby.

"The consultation period ends on January 15th, so make sure you submit your feedback." The following are links to pages on the Wirral Council website where you can.