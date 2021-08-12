Despite worldwide condemnation of Uyghur treatment, China’s report promotes “human rights.”

Despite widespread condemnation of alleged ongoing human rights atrocities against the Uyghur people, China’s State Council Information Office released a report on Thursday describing the country’s latest improving human rights developments.

The 36-page paper, headlined Moderate Prosperity in All Aspects: Another Milestone Achieved in China’s Human Rights, claims that the Chinese government is keeping ethnic minority communities peaceful and stable.

The government takes authorized efforts to battle terrorists, separatists, and religious extremists, to maintain ethnic unity and social stability, with significant backing from all ethnic groups, according to the study. “People’s rights to a peaceful existence, to life and health, and to property are properly maintained, and their sense of gain, happiness, and security grows.”

According to the State Council Information Office, regions with major ethnic minorities, like as Xinjiang, Guangxi, Tibet, and Ningxia, experienced quicker economic growth than the national average from 2018 to 2020.

The study also highlighted ethnic minorities’ educational advancements, stating that “students in the southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region enjoy 15 years of free education from preschool to senior high school.”

This isn’t the first time China’s State Council Information Office has given a counter-narrative to rights groups’ claims and the powerful testimony of survivors and family members.

The Chinese government released a report in July on the plight of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, asserting that the Uyghurs and other minorities are experiencing a “optimal phase of development” thanks to the Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping.

At the time, Beijing claimed that claims of human rights crimes in the country’s northwest had been made up.

Human rights organizations claim that at least a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim ethnic minorities have been held in “re-education centers” in recent years, according to the July white paper.

The institutions are referred to as “vocational education and training centers” in China’s cabinet report, which does not go into detail about their internal workings, instead stating that they have been successful in averting terror attacks in Xinjiang since 2016.

In response to human rights breaches in China, the US Senate voted in July to prohibit all products from Xinjiang from entering the US, with the measure requiring corporations to verify their imports are free of the. This is a condensed version of the information.