Despite ‘welcome’ adjustments to Universal Credit, millions of households will be worse off.

According to a new research, despite “positive” adjustments to Universal Credit (UC) in the Budget, millions of low-income families would be worse off.

The UC taper rate – the amount of benefit taken away for every £1 earned over the claimant’s work allowance – will be cut by 8% “within weeks,” bringing it down from 63 percent to 55 percent, according to the Budget.

However, according to the Resolution Foundation, the earlier termination of the £20-per-week UC increase will still leave 3.6 million families worse off.

According to the research tank’s estimate, the adjustments will help 1.3 million higher-earning UC recipients.

For example, under the current regulations, a single-earner spouse with two children earning £30,000 will receive £2,800 in UC, compared to £2,200 before the £20 augmentation was removed.

However, according to the foundation, these improvements will not compensate for the loss of the UC boost for 3.6 million people, including those in non-working UC families and those in work but on lower wages.

According to the report, more than half of UC households will still be worse off by almost £1,000 per year.

“The Chancellor made two very welcome big adjustments to Universal Credit in the Budget last week, which will boost the incomes of poor and middle income working families,” said the think tank’s senior economist Karl Handscomb.

“These improvements will help millions of employees to keep more of each extra pound they earn as marginal effective tax rates fall to levels last seen a decade ago,” says the report. A total of 330,000 extra families will be eligible for Universal Credit.

“However, while these changes are good, they are insufficient to compensate for the impact of the recent £20 per week cut to Universal Credit. While 1.3 million Universal Credit households will benefit, over three-quarters of UC families will see their earnings shrink as the cost of living squeeze bites this autumn.

UC, according to Mr. Handscomb, performed “very well” during the pandemic. “However, our basic safety net remains far too thin to protect families confronting economic bad news,” he added, citing the recent drop in funding.

Chancellor has been described by analysts in the past. “The summary has come to an end.”