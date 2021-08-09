Despite weather warnings, the risk of flooding remains high in some parts of the UK.

Thunderstorms and probable floods are forecast in wide sections of Scotland, Wales, and Sussex this morning (August 9), prompting weather warnings and flood alerts.

Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Lothian, and Fife are among the 16 flood alerts in Scotland.

The River Leen and Day Brook in Nottinghamshire, the upper River Aire in Yorkshire, the upper River Wey in the South East, and the Western Rother in Hampshire and Sussex are all under flood warnings in England.

From Dyffryn Ardudwy to Nant Gwynant, a warning has been issued for the rivers Glaslyn and Dwyryd in Wales.

From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, a yellow weather warning will be in effect from Montrose to Stirling and Glasgow, and down to Dumfries.

The Met Office warned that there was a potential of flash floods and standing water, which would make driving hazardous and cause delays and cancellations in public transportation.

There’s also a potential of property damage from lightning and floods, as well as a chance of power outages.

Alerts are also in effect in the Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, West Central Scotland, and Wester Ross.

Higher pressure will build from the west on Tuesday, bringing more settled weather to many regions by midweek, according to the Met Office.

“For a lot of the UK tomorrow, it will be like what we saw over the weekend – plenty of showers about, and some of those rains will be heavy,” said meteorologist Craig Snell.

“As we get closer to the middle of the week, the showers fade a little bit, and we normally turn a little bit drier for most as we approach into Tuesday,” he added.

“There will be some rains in the northern and eastern portions of the country, but they will not be as severe as they have been.

“Certainly down in the southern half of the UK, we could see a few excellent days in the second half of the week, where the showers will be replaced with sunshine and milder temperatures.

“As we progress, it becomes more of a north-south split.”

