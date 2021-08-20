Despite US evacuations from Afghanistan, the presence of Al Qaeda and ISIS is unknown, according to the Pentagon.

The magnitude of al Qaeda and other terrorist organizations’ presence in Afghanistan is unknown to the US military, which is attempting to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan friends from the country that has been controlled by the Taliban.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday, “We do not believe it is exorbitantly high.” “It’s not like they have identification cards or keep track of where they’ve been.”

President Joe Biden defended his choice to end the longest war in American history and withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by hinting that al Qaeda was no longer present in the nation.

“What interest do we have in Afghanistan now that al Qaeda is no longer there?” During a Friday update on the status of evacuations, Biden informed reporters. “We went to Afghanistan with the express intention of destroying al Qaeda and capturing Osama bin Laden, and we succeeded.”

Biden also stated that the US would turn its focus to counter-terrorism challenges posed by al Qaeda and other Islamic extremist groups spreading around the globe.

“The threat posed by terrorists has spread,” Biden stated. “The threat posed by [the Islamic State], al Qaeda, and all their affiliates in other countries is considerably bigger than the threat posed by Afghanistan.”

Following the fall of Kabul on Sunday, the United States has increased evacuations from Afghanistan.

In a 24-hour period ending Friday afternoon, the military transported 5,700 American citizens, Afghans who supported the US during the past two decades of war, and members of their families, according to a White House official. Since Saturday, around 15,000 individuals have been evacuated, with an unknown number of people escaping through private channels. Approximately 5,000 people had been evacuated by the US troops in the previous two weeks.

Officials aren’t sure how many Americans are still in Afghanistan who want to leave, but Biden says the operation will go on until everyone has left.

Biden declared in his second public statement since the Afghan government fell to insurgents over the weekend, “Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”

Al Qaeda in Afghanistan is not considered a danger to the United States, according to Kirby.

“That is what we believe. This is a condensed version of the information.