Despite updated preparations, Texans may face more severe winter blackouts.

Texans should expect power disruptions if the state has winter storms that cause too many power facilities to go offline at the same time demand is strong, according to a report released Friday by the state’s grid operator, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

According to ERCOT’s assessment, such disruptions could still occur despite the fact that it has made further preparations in its power plants to operate in cold weather following a freak winter storm in February.

More than 200 people died as a result of the storm in February, which exposed an unprepared electrical infrastructure and resulted in extensive power outages. Hypothermia was the major cause of death.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed two laws into law in June to upgrade the state’s major power grid and modify the governance of ERCOT, following criticism for his early defense of ERCOT following the hurricane.

ERCOT’s most recent study on power demand estimate, dubbed the Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, was created to calculate what would happen if the state’s harsh weather conditions struck again at the same time. Its studies revealed that weather not as strong as the storm in February may put the system in a “high risk scenario.”

In a worst-case scenario, even with improved power plant preparations in place, the grid could only have 10,000 to 19,000 megawatts of total outages at any given moment, according to the seasonal assessment. According to a report released November 16 by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), and regional entities, Texas had 34,000 megawatts of outages for two days in February.

“Intense weather events, such as the one in February 2021, are sadly becoming more prevalent, and the electricity ecosystem needs to work together to plan for and prepare to function under more extreme, longer duration, and wide area weather events,” NERC President Jim Robb said in a statement.

ERCOT’s seasonal evaluation has also been chastised for ignoring weather and outage data from February’s storm and utilizing decade-old data in its analysis. Based on data from 2011 and economic estimates for 2020, the business estimated that the peak demand from Texas at any given time would be 73,000 megawatts of electricity.

Experts predicted that Texans would require around 77,000, according to the Texas Tribune.