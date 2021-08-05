Despite UEFA’s “truce,” Liverpool may be asked a new European Super League question.

The European Super League scheme may have gone down in flames in April, but the aftermath and debates over the game’s future persist.

According to Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Liverpool was one of the project’s 12 “founding clubs” and a big proponent of ESL. The idea was so toxic when it was presented to the fans that the Reds were one of nine clubs to withdraw from the competition and their participation in it, with Fenway Sports Group chief and Liverpool’s principal owner John W. Henry apologizing to Reds fans less than 48 hours after the plans were revealed.

Since then, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, and Inter Milan have all returned to the governing body of European football, UEFA, and have rejoined the European Clubs Association, which they left after the decision to end the ESL project was made.

While those nine clubs agreed to financial and competitive measures against them, including foregoing 5% of UEFA competition profits this season, a fine of more than £3 million each, and prospective fines of £87 million if they try to engage in the process again, three teams have dug their heels in.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus have stood firm on the ESL, and have been embroiled in a fierce dispute with UEFA, which has resulted in a slew of legal challenges filed in a Madrid court.

After a Swiss court backed the Madrid ruling, they were able to prevent UEFA from barring them from competing in the Champions League next season. This means that no further action can be taken against the three clubs until the European Court of Justice issues a final decision, which is still a long way off.

The latest twist in the story came last week when a Madrid court declared that UEFA’s sanctions against the nine clubs should not be imposed, a ruling that UEFA has stated they will not accept.

There will not be a three-team ESL, and the nine players that have returned have done so. “The summary has come to an end.”