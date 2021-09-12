Despite threats of a lawsuit, the Surgeon General insists that Biden’s vaccine requirements are legal.

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of new COVID vaccine requirements, there has been a wave of criticism and threats of legal action.

Vaccines are now needed for federal personnel, healthcare professionals, and organizations with more than 100 employees, according to the new requirements.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy emphasized on Sunday that the additional restrictions are legitimate. Murthy argued the rules were necessary to safeguard Americans against COVID-19 when appearing on ABC News’ “This Week.”

“It’s important to put this in context. Every day, we impose rules in workplaces and schools to ensure that workplaces and schools are safe,” Murthy added.

Murthy believes that anyone who want to legally oppose the new policy will be unsuccessful because similar policies have been shown to increase vaccination rates in the past.

He stated, “Certainly, this would not have been put forward if the president and the administration did not believe it was an appropriate legal measure to take.”

Biden has previously suggested that the 25% of Americans who are not vaccinated are to blame for overcrowding hospitals and putting others in risk.

Murthy explained that the new policy was required since the Delta version was causing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Over the last few months, we’ve been working hard to get vaccines to the public, partnering with the private sector and utilizing every government tool at our disposal. We now have to shift to the next step of that response in the face of Delta,” he said.

While Murthy does not believe that the vaccine mandate is unconstitutional, Biden might face a barrage of legal challenges from Republicans. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that he and other Republican governors will fight the vaccine mandate.

“Right now, we’re looking at all legal options,” Kemp added.

“However, it isn’t just us. There are a number of other governors and attorneys general across the country who are currently strategizing on how to respond to this.”

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated on Friday that he will sue the Biden administration for what he calls a “egregious, totalitarian power grab” and the “most unconstitutional, criminal thing” a modern presidential administration has done.