Despite their earlier squabbles, Faye from Love Island consoles Liberty.

The ‘first peek’ video, which featured Liberty grieving over her connection with Jake, was posted to Love Island’s Instagram account.

After noticing Liberty’s distress, Faye chased her down and discussed the subject with her.

Liberty, a contestant on Love Island, dumps Jake after removing her relationship bracelet.

Liberty and Jake Cornish voted for Faye and Teddy Soares as the “least compatible” couple, which caused a rift between the two.

The girls discussed the incident and decided to be courteous, although Faye stated that they were not ‘friends.’

Liberty, on the other hand, is grieving over her boyfriend Jake, so the two clearly put this to the side.

After a series of setbacks, including Jake claiming he wasn’t sexually attracted to Liberty, Liberty is beginning to doubt Jake’s emotions for her.

“I have to be honest to myself,” she tells Faye.

“I just don’t think we’re right for each other,” she continues.

Liberty expresses her feelings later to Jake, saying, “I simply don’t feel like you love me for me, and I want someone who loves me for me.”

“What are we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways?” Jake inquires.